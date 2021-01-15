Arapahoe's Katy Edwards finds new hobby

The three-sport varsity athlete has turned to painting.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Katy Edwards is a three-sport varsity athlete at Arapahoe High School.

She's a National Merit scholar. Five games into her junior basketball season she tore her meniscus -- ending her junior basketball campaign. Not long after, COVID-19 cancelled her softball and track seasons.

For the first time in her life, Edwards could not rely on sports. So she decided to pick up a new hobby -- painting.

In an attempt to get her mind off school, homework, sports and everything else.

Mainly, she paints different photos from previous sporting events.

Katy noted how she believes she is a much better athlete than a painter and said her level was "beginner to intermediate". But the amazing thing is that Katy's daily life was thrown for a loop and she decided to take advantage of the extra time she has to work on her own mental health.

A few hours here and there have brought Katy a fun skill to take with her for the rest of her life. And the mindset to not sit back and feel sorry for herself but to do something to improve her days and herself is something worth sharing.

Katy's senior basketball season tips off on Jan. 27 against Cherry Creek.

