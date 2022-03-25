Arapahoe's Levi Lips lives out his dream of announcing the Nuggets game

The AHS senior introduced the Nuggets stars in front of thousands of fans

DENVER — He's the toughest of all the Levi's.

Arapahoe's Levi Lips has had an incredible journey to get to his special day at Ball Arena. While having surgery on a brain tumor two years ago, Levi suffered a stroke.

The stroke caused him to have to rehabilitate his motor skills and learn to walk again. Through it all, Lips has dreams to be a professional sports announcer and broadcaster.

Thursday night, he got his first glimpse at stardom. The 17-year-old was able to announce the Nuggets starting line-up hop on the Altitude TV broadcast and tour Ball Arena, among many other things.

Lips and his family enjoyed the dream come true day with the support of the Nuggets and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"Levi's my best friend and to see his dreams coming true like this, it makes it all feel a little bit more worth it," said Lexi Lips, Levi's sister.

Watch the video for the full story and be on the lookout for this weekend's Prep Rally!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares this story from Ball Arena where the Nuggets took on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

