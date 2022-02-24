Bear Creek HS athletic trainer saves referee's life after suffering a stroke mid-game

Watch the story to see their emotional meeting after the incident

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — WARNING: This story has a video of a group of people using an AED defibrillator to shock a man back to life, it may be hard to view for some.

/ / /

The very best connections, start with the heart.

And that has never been more true than for Bear Creek high school's licensed athletic trainer Ashley Cowan and a Colorado high school referee, Harold 'Woody' White.

In a regular-season game between the Heritage and Bear Creek girls teams, the two met in the most urgent way possible.

Woody wears a pacemaker for his heart, the batteries were dead. In the middle of the game action in the first half, Woody's heart stopped and he collapsed on the court.

Ashley raced over and was the first to reach White on the floor.

"it very quickly declined he wasn't breathing we couldn't feel a pulse," she said remembering the moment she met him on the court.

Ashley instructed a BCHS player to grab the AED defibrillator they had on-site, the athletic director called the ambulance and numerous bystanders came to assist Woody as well. That includes one of Woody's colleagues also refereeing the game who instructed them that he did in fact have a pacemaker and a parent from the stands who was a respiratory therapist.

The group administered CPR and attached the AED onto Woody, shocking him in attempts of saving his life. White was able eventually to breathe under his own power and was taken to the hospital.

Three weeks later, he returned to Bear Creek high school to thank Ashley and be recognized before the start of the BCHS Heritage re-make game (the game was postponed after the incident).

Woody and Ashley watched the video of the sequence together, as it was captured by an autonomous camera at the top of the gym.

"I'm just very thankful…the lord puts you in different places for different reasons at different times…I told my wife that I was in the right place at the right time and I'm alright with that," White said to Ashley after watching the video and shedding tears.

The 9NEWS Sports team of Brian Olson and Scotty Gange share the emotional moments Ashley and Woody shared together in the video above.

This is the 2nd time Woody has had a heart attack while refereeing a game. 15 years ago, a very similar thing happened as he was working a men's league game at a church in Denver.

Woody is still recovering with his wife and children, including his four-year-old son at home.

/ / /

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

Reach the 9NEWS Sports team at sports@9news.com

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.