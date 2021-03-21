Belleview Christian boys basketball completes perfect season, cruises to 1A title

The No. 1 Bruins built a huge first half lead they never relinquished and rolled to a 69-35 win.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Belleview Christian boys basketball completed its perfect season on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 1 Bruins captured the 1A state championship with a dominant performance at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, defeating No. 3 De Beque by a final score of 69-35.

The outcome of the game was never in doubt, as Belleview Christian rolled to a 36-7 lead at halftime, dominating on both ends of the floor. The second half was closer, but it was clear the Bruins would be taking home the trophy.

Assane Diop capped off his big year with 22 points in the title game, including a couple of monster dunks. Davin Hunter added 20 and Logan Owen and Nathaniel Owen chipped in 14 and 13, respectively.

"I feel really, really good now. Like I can't believe we're done for the season. That was good, I like it. I like it for real," Diop told 9NEWS.

Most of the players for Belleview Christian were at a loss for words after the dominating win.

"I'm speechless. I don't know how to put it into words. I just want to go celebrate," Logan Owen said.

De Beque capped a solid season, but disappointing finish with a 16-2 record.

For Belleview Christian it was their first boys basketball state title since 2000.

