No. 7 Chaparral girls basketball uses OT buzzer beater to defeat No. 9 Rangeview

The Wolverines and Raiders played an instant classic on Tuesday night, with Chaparral scoring as time expired to win 62-61.

PARKER, Colo. — What a game.

What an unbelievable basketball game.

The No. 7 Chaparral and No. 9 Rangeview girls hoops teams may never forgot the thriller they played on Tuesday night in Parker. Payton Bang's steal and bucket right before the buzzer proved to be the difference, as the Wolverines took it by a final score of 62-61.

Payton's twin sister Avery actually had a chance to give Chaparral the lead down 61-60 with six seconds left, but missed two free throws. That's when Payton took over and her heroics ensued.

Payton led the team with 24 points on the game, with Avery chipping in 12. Rangeview's Nyera West had a monster night, scoring 37 of her own including a put-back at the end of regulation to get the Raiders to overtime.

Chaparral moved 10-1 on the season while Rangeview fell to 9-1, but there's no doubt both these teams look poised to make playoff runs and maybe even have a rematch down the road.

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

