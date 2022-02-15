Chaparral basketball cruises past Heritage

The Wolverines defeated the Eagles 76-54 at home Tuesday night.

PARKER, Colo. — "Senior Night" wasn't going to be spoiled by an upset.

Chaparral, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 5A boys basketball, took care of business in its final regular-season home game on Tuesday night, cruising past Heritage 76-54.

The victory extends the Wolverines' win streak to seven games in a row. Over that span, Chaparral has knocked off three top-10 teams (Regis Jesuit, ThunderRidge and Rock Canyon) to climb the CHSAA rankings.

Chaparral (17-4, 7-1 Continental League) will close out its regular season at Ponderosa (10-11, 0-8 CL) Friday night.

Heritage (13-8, 2-6 CL) will host Regis Jesuit (13-7, 4-4 CL) in its finale on Friday night.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

