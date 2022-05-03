Chaparral comes back to defeat Eaglecrest in 5A boys Great Eight

The Wolverines erased a 16-point deficit in their 65-60 win over the Raptors.

DENVER — Chaparral looked down and out.

The Wolverines were facing a 16-point deficit to Eaglecrest in the third quarter of Saturday afternoon's Great Eight game at the Denver Coliseum -- that's when the comeback began.

Chaparral, the No 3 seed in the Class 5A boys basketball playoff bracket, went on to outscore No. 6 Eaglecrest 22-4 in the final quarter in route to a 65-60 victory over the Raptors to advance to next weekend's Final Four.

"It's super special. I'm so proud of my guys," said Chaparral senior guard Luke Williams, who scored a game-high 32 points. " We never gave up. We kept pushing."

Joel Speckman and Bennett Pegues both added 11 points apiece for Chaparral. Eaglecrest was led by LaDavian King's team-high 20 points.

Chaparral advances to face No. 2 Fossil Ridge in the Final Four next Friday (March 11). The SaberCats defeated Legacy earlier on Saturday to advance.

Eaglecrest's season ends with a 20-5 overall record, which included going undefeated at home this year.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

