Chaparral-Mullen basketball extended highlights

PARKER, Colo. — No. 3 Chaparral defeated No. 46 Mullen 63-51 in the boys basketball tournament on Wednesday to advance to the Elite Eight.

Chaparral next plays Eaglecrest in the Colorado state high school boys basketball tournament.

