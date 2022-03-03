x
HS Basketball

Chaparral-Mullen basketball extended highlights

Chaparral defeated Mullen 63-51 in the boys basketball tournament to advance to the Elite Eight.

PARKER, Colo. — No. 3 Chaparral defeated No. 46 Mullen 63-51 in the boys basketball tournament on Wednesday to advance to the Elite Eight.

Chaparral next plays Eaglecrest in the Colorado state high school boys basketball tournament.

