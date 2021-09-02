Chatfield boys basketball stays undefeated, beats Ralston Valley

The Chargers went on the road Monday night and earned a 73-54 win to move to 5-0 on the season.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Chatfield boys basketball team was technically No. 19 in the CHSAA 5A rankings released on Monday afternoon.

That might have been too low.

The Chargers beat No. 11 Ralston by a score of 73-54 on Monday night, a convincing road win to move to 5-0 on the season. The Mustangs are now 4-2.

Chatfield raced out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They led by 13 at the half and by the same margin after three quarters.