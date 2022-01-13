Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest boys and girls split games in Centennial League play

CT took the girls game while Eaglecrest boys won by 17

AURORA, Colo. — Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest split a night of exciting basketball. The CT girls team won the Centennial league matchup 37-29 while the boys of Eaglecrest won 68-51.

The Cougars of Cherokee Trail put on a strong showing at home as the game was back and forth with their Raptor opponent CT was able to hold them off with great play by people like senior guard Sierra Culbreath who came in clutch several times in the 4th quarter, leading her team to victory.

"This is my senior year, so I'm going to make it count," she said after the win.

Cherokee Trail will play Arapahoe on Saturday while Eaglecrest will play Grandview on the same day.

