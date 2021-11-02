Cherry Creek basketball rolls past Overland

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek boys basketball team is enjoying a dominant start to the season.
Wednesday night was no different as the Bruins, the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, played host to No. 8 Overland in a battle of previously unbeatens (both 4-0).
But it was Cherry Creek which took the outright lead of the 5A Centennial League standings with a dominant 78-55 victory. Overland kept it to a 3-point game by the end of the first quarter, but the Bruins used a strong second quarter to lead by as many as 19 before halftime.
Cherry Creek will next take its undefeated record (5-0) on the road to Cherokee Trail (0-3) on Friday night at 7:15 p.m.
Overland (4-1) will host Smoky Hill (2-2) Friday night at 7 p.m.
