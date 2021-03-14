CHSAA makes several state basketball changes, championship games moved to Saturday and Sunday

Due to the major winter storm across Colorado the schedule has been modified for the entire week with several changes.

DENVER — In a year with so many unexpected twists and turns, another big one was announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the major winter storm hitting Colorado, CHSAA has significantly modified the state basketball playoff schedule for this coming week.

First, Great 8 games scheduled for Monday night may now be played on Monday or Tuesday, depending on the away team's travel distance and ability to get to the game.

This means all semifinals will now be on Thursday, March 18, as opposed to Wednesday, March 17, as originally planned.

The ripple effects of these changes provide a big one for championship weekend in Colorado Springs at The Broadmoor World Arena, which will now take place on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday as originally planned.

"The five Friday Championship Games (1A Boys & Girls, 4A Boys & Girls, 5A Girls) will be moved to Sunday, March 21, (CHSAA Bylaw 2310.5). Saturday Championship games (will) remain (2A Boys & Girls, 3A Boys & Girls, 5A Boys)," CHSAA said in a release.

