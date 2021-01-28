CHSAA moving 2021 state basketball championships to Colorado Springs

The Broadmoor World Arena will host the 100th annual state basketball championships as well as the 30th annual state spirit competition.

AURORA, Colo. — So long, Denver Coliseum.

After leaving the Metro Area for the state football championships and heading south, CHSAA is doing it again for state basketball and spirit in March.

Just not quite as far south this time after seven football title games were held at CSU-Pueblo in December.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced Thursday afternoon all 10 state basketball championship games (Classes 1A-5A, boys and girls) will be held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs March 19 and 20.

On Friday, the 2A boys and girls, 4A boys and girls and 5A girls’ championships will take place, while on Saturday the 1A boys and girls, 3A boys and girls and 5A boys’ title games will complete the season.

The previous playoff rounds will be at the home gym of the higher seed.

"We are excited that we can offer our student participants the state championship experience those that preceded them have had," CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a statement. “We know the experience at the Broadmoor World Arena will be a special one as it is one of the state’s premier athletic facilities."

As far as state spirit, the championships are slated for March 25-27. The competitions include game day, hip-hop, jazz dance, along with the conventional poms, game day cheer, all-girl cheer and co-ed cheer events.

CHSAA did not announce information on securing tickets or spectator restrictions, but said it will release more information in that department on Feb. 10.