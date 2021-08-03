CHSAA releases boys and girls state basketball brackets

All 10 state basketball championship games (classes 1A-5A, boys and girls) will be held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs March 19 and 20.

DENVER — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) released the boys and girls playoff basketball brackets on Monday afternoon.

There will be 10 champions crowned in Colorado Springs on March 19 and 20 for 1A-5A boys and girls. The finals will all be held at the Broadmoor World Arena.

On Friday, the 2A boys and girls, 4A boys and girls and 5A girls’ championships will take place, while on Saturday the 1A boys and girls, 3A boys and girls and 5A boys’ title games will complete the season.

The previous playoff rounds will be at the home gym of the higher seed.

5A and 4A have 32 teams in the field, while 3A, 2A and 1A are 24-team brackets with the top-8 seeds receiving first round byes.

A link to all 10 brackets is available here.

