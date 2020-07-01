LITTLETON, Colo. — Just two days removed for their first loss of the season, the Columbine boys basketball team responded Monday night with a win over Legend.

The Rebels, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, held off the Titans in their 77-69 victory at The Fort.

"It was good to get back in the win column against a team like that," said senior guard Luke O'Brien, who is also a University of Colorado commit.

Tied 37-37 at halftime, the Rebels tightened up their defensive effort to pull away in the fourth quarter.

"That defense leads to offense, and it just kind of steamrolls from there," O'Brien said. "They scored a lot in the first half and we pride ourselves on getting missed shots and rebounds on the offensive side as well."

With the win, Columbine improves to 7-1 overall and will next play Castle View (7-2) at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Legend falls to 6-4 and next faces No. 8 Ralston Valley at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend.