Columbine boys basketball uses fast start to top rival Pomona

ARVADA, Colo. — The Columbine boys basketball team went on the road Monday night at Pomona and handled its business in convincing fashion.
The Rebels raced out to a 15-2 lead in the first few moments of the game, led 34-16 at half and prevailed with a relatively easy 77-56 win.
Columbine is now 2-1 on the young 2021 basketball season, while Pomona fell to 2-2. The Panthers will face Arvada West on Wednesday night while the Rebels travel to Lakewood the same evening.
>> Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
