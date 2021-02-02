x
Columbine boys basketball uses fast start to top rival Pomona

The Rebels led wire-to-wire in the convincing 77-56 win over the Panthers on Monday night.

ARVADA, Colo. — The Columbine boys basketball team went on the road Monday night at Pomona and handled its business in convincing fashion. 

The Rebels raced out to a 15-2 lead in the first few moments of the game, led 34-16 at half and prevailed with a relatively easy 77-56 win.

Columbine is now 2-1 on the young 2021 basketball season, while Pomona fell to 2-2. The Panthers will face Arvada West on Wednesday night while the Rebels travel to Lakewood the same evening. 

