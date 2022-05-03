Denver East defeats Douglas County in 5A Great Eight

The Angels defeated the Huskies 68-57 on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum.

DENVER — The Denver East Angels are heading to the Final Four.

Denver East, the No. 4 seed in the Class 5A boys basketball playoff bracket, did enough to defeat No. 5 Douglas County 68-57 in the Great Eight round at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday to advance.

The Angels will face the winner of No. 1 ThunderRidge vs. No. 9 Rock Canyon, who play later Saturday night, in the Final Four next Friday (March 11).

"We worked so hard for this," said Denver East guard Quis Davis as he held the team's Final Four plaque.

Davis led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Three other Denver East players (D'Aundre Samuels, 15; Aguir Dawam, 12; and Austin Mohr, 10) reach double-digit scoring figures.

Douglas County was led by a team-high 17 points from Ty Nettles and Jaeton Hackley, who scored 14.

The Huskies' season ends with a 21-4 overall record.

