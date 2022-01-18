Denver East takes down Denver South in crosstown basketball rivalry

The Angels defeated the Ravens 68-58 in Tuesday night's DPS matchup.

DENVER — Denver East is one of the top boys basketball teams in the state in Colorado, ranked No. 3 in Class 5A.

Now at 13-1 on the season, the Angels won a Denver Prep League matchup on Tuesday night with a 68-58 victory over a crosstown rival Denver South. It is Denver East's 12th win in a row.

The game was played at South High School and showcased Aguirre Dwam, the East senior whose height isn't listed but has to be near seven feet tall. He moves down the floor with athleticism and can finish at the rim. East is filled with playmakers as you can see in the extended highlights above.

This may be the year for Denver East if they can continue to improve down the road, but for now, Rudy Carey's squad is off to a spectacular start and have been staying consistent.

