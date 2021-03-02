x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

HS Basketball

Denver South girls basketball wins big over Denver North

The Ravens raced out to a lead using a smothering defensive press while finishing well around the basket.

DENVER — The Denver South girls basketball team is receiving votes in the CHSAA 5A top-10 poll, but isn't quite in the rankings yet.

They might be soon enough.

The Ravens used a smothering defensive press against rival Denver North on Tuesday to secure a dominant 90-31 win. South was up 57-15 at halftime. 

In an empty gym with no fans the Ravens found plenty of motivation from within, looking great on both ends of the floor. They moved to 3-1 on the young 2021 season while North dropped to 1-2.

Up next for South is a visit to Denver East on Thursday night while the Vikings will look to regroup at home against Thomas Jefferson on the same evening. 

RELATED: 5A No. 1 Grandview girls basketball rallies to top 4A No. 1 Mullen

RELATED: Erie girls hoops wins impressive opener over Broomfield