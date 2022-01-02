Denver Waldorf basketball knocks off Belleview Christian

The Spartans edged the defending champion Bruins 52-49 on the road Tuesday night.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Some of the best 1A basketball in the state is being played right here in the Denver-metro area.

That was on display Tuesday night when Denver Waldorf, which is currently ranked No. 9 in Class 1A in this week's CHSAA rankings, traveled to No. 5 Belleview Christian to take on the defending state champion Bruins.

But it was the Spartans who pulled out the win in the fourth quarter, outlasting Belleview Christian 52-49 in an important game for the 5280 League standings.

Senior captain Will McHenry led Denver Waldorf with a team-high 21 points, while fellow senior Dylan Quinn added 19 points of his own.

Belleview Christian junior Nathaniel Owen scored a game-high 23 points.

The Spartans improve to 10-2 overall this season, with a 2-1 mark in league play. The Bruins fall to 12-4 and suffer their first league loss (now 5-1).

