Eaglecrest takes down rival Smoky Hill to move on to Great 8

The Raptors remain undefeated at 'The Nest'

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Eaglecrest and Smoky Hill are absolute rivals. To those who dont think so, check out the passion the kids played with in their Sweet 16 5A win-or-go-home matchup at Eaglecrest's 'The Nest' Wednesday night.

The stars of the evening for Eaglecrest, who won by seven, were Senior Jayden Washington, Junior Peyton Taylor, Senior Mostapha Elmoutaouakkil and freshman point guard LaDavian King.

King was fantastic.

From the first quarter to the fourth, he made his presence known. He played with fire and performed better as the pressure of the back-and-forth game grew.

Smoky Hill put together a strong fight. Down by as much as 14 in the first quarter they clawed all the way back to be within one point in the final minutes but fell short.

Smoky Hill's season ends with a 16-8 as the high-flying Anthony Harris Jr's spectacularly fun high school hoops career ends.

Eaglecrest will play the number three seed Chaparral Wolverines Saturday night in the Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum.

