Englewood boys basketball moves to 10-1 with win over Aurora Central

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood boys basketball team is currently ranked No. 10 in 3A, but showed on Monday night it can play with anyone in 4A as well.

The Pirates defeated 4A No. 13 Aurora Central 76-59 to improve to 10-1 on the season. The Trojans suffered just their second defeat, falling to 10-2.

Englewood used a quick start to earn a lead they would never relinquish. The Pirates led by seven after the first quarter, 35-25 at half and 51-41 after three before securing the victory in the final quarter.

Both teams will wrap up the regular season this week, with Englewood facing Weld Central on Tuesday before games against Arvada and Eagle Ridge Academy on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Aurora Central hosts Fort Lupton on Thursday night before teams across the state await their playoff seeding this weekend.

