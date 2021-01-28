Erie girls hoops wins impressive opener over Broomfield

The Tigers defeated the Eagles 65-58 in their first game of the season Wednesday evening.

ERIE, Colo. — The first test was a big one for the Erie High School girls basketball team.

The Tigers, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the CHSAA preseason poll, played host to Broomfield -- 5A No. 7 -- in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday evening.

Trailing by just two points at halftime, Erie returned with a strong second half in route to a 65-58 victory over the Eagles.

"We said we wanted to come out and play with confidence, and I think we did that," junior guard Grace Moyers said. "We had a ton of fun."

Erie (1-0) will next host Fossil Ridge on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Broomfield (0-1) will host Holy Family (0-1) Friday night.

