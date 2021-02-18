The Knights led throughout, topping the Hawks by a final score of 75-61 on Wednesday night.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Fairview boys basketball team led wire-to-wire in an impressive win over Horizon on Wednesday night, 75-61.

The Knights found themselves up 32-28 at halftime and 51-42 after three quarters, eventually extending that margin for the 14 point victory.

Greyson Carter paced Fairview with 28 points while TJ Williams added 27 of his own. Kyle Northrup led Horizon with 15 points, all coming from the 3-point line.

The Knights, sitting No. 16 in the CHSAA 5A poll, improved to 6-2 on the year. Horizon is now 5-3.

Up next for Fairview is an away game at Broomfield on Friday night while Horizon will host Poudre the same evening.