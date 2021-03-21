Flatirons Academy girls basketball earns 1A state title with win over Fleming

The Bison jumped out to an 11 point lead after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 64-52 win over the Wildcats.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With a 10:00 a.m. start time for the 1A girls basketball state championship at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday morning, energy was going to be key early.

No. 4 Flatirons Academy answered the bell.

The Bison jumped out to a 18-7 lead after the first quarter over No. 6 Fleming on their way to a 64-52 win and first-ever state girls basketball championship for the school.

Emma Cox led the way with 19 points, Savana Kascak had 18 and Kenlee Durrill scored 13 for Flatirons Academy which finished the season at 14-4.

"This is ridiculously special. I remember I told (my teammate) Bryn Durrill freshman year we were going to win it, even if it took us until senior year. I can't believe that we did. It's so special," Kascak told 9NEWS after the game.

For Fleming it was a tough end to a great year. The Wildcats were paced by Kendyl Kirkwood who had a game-high 24 points and Whitney Chintala added 13. Fleming wrapped up the season at 12-4.

