Flatirons Academy repeats as 1A girls basketball champions

The Bison defeated a previously undefeated Briggsdale team in the Class 1A state title game.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Flatirons Academy girls basketball team accomplished what no other team had been able to do this season -- defeat Briggsdale.

The Briggsdale Falcons entered Saturday's Class 1A state championship game as the No. 1 overall seed with an undefeated (24-0 overall) record.

But the No. 2 Bison pulled off the upset with a 52-43 victory at the Budweiser Events Center to repeat as state champions with back-to-back titles.

"We've worked so hard for this moment, and to do it two times in a row is amazing," Flatirons Academy junior Kenlee Durrill said.

The Bison were led by a game-high 20 points scored by Emma Cox, plus 13 from Durrill. The Falcons' leading scorer was Emily Johnson, who poured in 10 points.

Flatirons Academy dropped only two games this season (23-2 overall). The Bison's first defeat of the year was to Briggsdale in December, making Saturday's championship a shot at revenge.

Briggsdale finishes runner-up with a 24-1 overall record.

