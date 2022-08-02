Fossil Ridge wins basketball league title over Horizon with buzzer beater

The Sabercats secured the Front Range League crown with a 61-59 win over the Hawks on Tuesday night.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Front Range League title came down to one shot.

Fossil Ridge and Horizon were deadlocked at 59-59, with just 14 seconds left until a Hawks comeback could send the game to overtime.

But the Sabercats had other ideas. The basketball was passed to Ty Brown with just moments left. He put up a shot that was blocked by a Horizon defender -- then chased down the deflection and threw it up right before the buzzer sounded.

Brown's put-back struck the rim, then bounced off the backboard before falling through -- lifting Fossil Ridge to a thrilling 61-59 victory in a matchup of two of the best teams in Class 5A.

"I knew we didn't have much time, so I just had to chuck it up under the hoop," Brown said. "That was amazing. I couldn't ask for a better game."

Fossil Ridge came into the contest ranked No. 2 in 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, while Horizon sat No. 8.

The result snapped the Hawks' 11-game winning streak, while the Sabercats extended theirs to 13 victories in a row.

