Fossil Ridge moves past Chaparral in 5A Final Four

The SaberCats defeated the Wolverines 65-56 on Friday night to advance to the Class 5A state title game.

DENVER — Fossil Ridge has been waiting for this matchup.

The SaberCats, who are the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A boys basketball playoff bracket, will get a rematch against the only team that beat them this season in the state championship game against No. 1 and defending champion ThunderRidge.

Fossil Ridge knocked off No. 3 Chaparral, 65-56, in Friday night's Final Four game to advance. The SaberCats have rattled off 21 wins in a row since suffering that lone defeat to the Grizzlies back on December 11th.

"It's going to be 22 tomorrow," Fossil Ridge junior Nick Randall said. "We're winning tomorrow. We knew coming into this that we're winning no matter what. We're coming."

The 5A title game between Fossil Ridge and ThunderRidge is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Denver Coliseum.

Chaparral's season ends with a 21-5 overall record.

