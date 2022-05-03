Fossil Ridge moves past Legacy in 5A boys Great Eight

The SaberCats knocked off the Lightning 80-54 to advance to the Class 5A Final Four.

DENVER — The Fossil Ridge boys basketball team shows no signs of stopping.

The SaberCats, who are the No. 2 overall seed in the Class 5A playoff bracket, blew out yet another opponent on Saturday afternoon at the Denver Coliseum, taking out No. 26 Legacy in the Great Eight round of the tournament with a dominant 80-54 victory.

It is the 20th consecutive win for Fossil Ridge, which has only dropped one game this season (an 81-68 loss to No. 1 ThunderRidge back on December 11),

The SaberCats advance to face the winner of No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 6 Eaglecrest, who play later on Saturday. That Final Four game is scheduled for Friday, March 11.

Legacy's season ends with an 18-9 overall record.

