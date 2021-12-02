George Washington basketball outlasts Thomas Jefferson

A strong second half led the Patriots to a 61-44 win over the Spartans on Thursday night.

DENVER — After suffering its first loss of the season the night before, the George Washington boys basketball team was looking to get back on track Thursday night.

Mission accomplished.

The Patriots bounced back with a 61-44 road victory over Denver Prep League foe Thomas Jefferson to remain atop the league standings.

George Washington, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, was dealt its first defeat Wednesday night at home be unranked Douglas County, 76-68.

The Patriots got back in the win column less than 24 hours later thanks to a strong seconds half to put away the Spartans. Thomas Jefferson had remained within striking distance, down by just 4 points, by halftime.

George Washington (4-1) will next play Denver East (5-2) on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Jefferson (3-4) will host Denver West (1-2) on the same day and time.

