4A No. 10 Golden boys basketball earns 58-46 win over No. 11 Green Mountain

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 4A No. 10 Golden boys basketball team earned a hard fought 58-46 win over No. 11 Green Mountain on Monday night.

The Demons led by 13 points at the half and never looked back, spoiling senior night for the Rams.

James Lacey led Golden with 17 points and Aliou Diallo chipped in 15. Austin Peterson paced Green Mountain with 14 points.

The Demons are now 11-2 on the season while the Rams fell to 10-3. Golden is riding an 8-game winning streak, getting hot before postseason play begins next week.

The Demons will close the regular season on Wednesday night at Littleton while the Rams will travel to Evergreen the same evening. Then, teams across the state will await their playoff seeding this weekend.

