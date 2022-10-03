Grandview advances to 5A title game behind Betts and Hudgins's stellar play

The Wolves are headed to the championship

DENVER — The Grandview Wolves are on their way to the state championship game. With senior stars like Lauren Betts and Marya Hudgins each scoring over 20 points.

The Wolves look as strong as ever and will play a very good Valor Christian team on Saturday night.

Watch the video for the full highlights and be on the lookout for this weekend's Prep Rally! The Prep Rally airs Saturday and Sunday mornings on 9NEWS at 7:45 and 8:45am, the Honor Roll airs Tuesday nights at 5pm.

