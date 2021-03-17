No. 3 Grandview girls basketball rolls to 5A Final Four

The Wolves moved to 17-0 on the season with a dominating 79-30 win over Chaparral on Tuesday night.

AURORA, Colo. — One win short.

That's how close the Grandview girls basketball team was last year to capturing the 5A state championship. But they didn't lose in the title game.

No, like the rest of the world, their plans were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the championship game against Cherry Creek was never played.

The Wolves are hungry for a chance to earn that trophy this season.

On Tuesday night the team took another step toward winning it all, rolling past Chaparral in the Great 8 by a final score of 79-30.

Despite being undefeated in the regular season, Grandview was the No. 3 seed in the CHSAA Tournament. The No. 6 Wolverines battled, but the Wolves were just too good.

Grandview led 25-5 after the first quarter, 41-13 at halftime and never looked back. The Wolves are now 17-0 on the year, while Chaparral finished its season at a very respectable 13-3.

Up next for Grandview is a Final Four showdown on Thursday night against No. 2 Regis Jesuit. The winner will play in the state championship game on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The title game was moved to Sunday (along with four others) due to the major snowstorm Colorado experienced earlier this week.