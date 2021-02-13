Grandview girls basketball handles Arapahoe to remain undefeated

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The top-ranked girls basketball team in the state shows no signs of stopping.
Grandview, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the CHSAA poll, continued its undefeated roll on Friday night with a 70-42 victory over No. 6 Arapahoe on the road.
The Wolves were dominant early, building themselves a 20-point advantage by halftime (37-17).
It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, who fall to 5-1 overall. The Wolves improve to 6-0 and take the outright lead in the Centennial League standings.
Grandview next faces Overland (0-5) at home Wednesday night, while Arapahoe will look to bounce back against 4A No. 1 Mullen (5-1) at home the same night.
