Grandview rolls through quarterfinals, advances to 5A girls final four

The Wolves look as powerful as ever

DENVER — The Grandview Wolves look as powerful as ever. In their Great 8 32-point victory over Centennial League foe Cherry Creek the Wolves looked dominant in the paint (with superstar senior Lauren Betts leading that) and cruised in the backcourt. Senior Marya Hudgins was outstanding with 21 points and freshman Sienna Betts carried her responsibilities well and ensured the wolves have a bright future.

But for now, they are headed to the state final four in the 5A division and must be regarded as a serious contender to end the season as the very best team in Colorado.

