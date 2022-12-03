Grandview wins 5A girls basketball championship over Valor Christian

The Wolves defeated the Eagles 52-40 on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum to capture the Class 5A state title.

DENVER — The Grandview Wolves are back on top the Class 5A girls basketball world.

Grandview held off Valor Christian in a matchup of powerhouse programs on Saturday night in the state title game with a 52-40 victory at the Denver Coliseum.

It is the third championship in program history for Grandview, and first since the Wolves captured back-to-back state titles in 2018-19.

"I just can't believe it. This is the way I wanted to end it," said Grandview senior center Lauren Betts, one of the top recruits in the nation who is heading to Stanford next year.

Grandview were led by a game-high 17 points from Marya Hudgins, as well as Betts' 13. Valor Christian's leading scorer was Reagan Beers, who scored 14 points while Macey Huard contributed 10.

The Wolves conclude the season with an 18-9 overall record, but lost only once to an in-state opponent (4A champion Mullen).

Valor Christian finishes runner-up with a 23-4 overall record.

