No. 2 Green Mountain girls basketball stays unbeaten, defeats No. 10 D'Evelyn

The Rams moved to a perfect 11-0 on the season with the 78-53 win.

DENVER — When the 4A No. 2 Green Mountain girls basketball team faced No. 10 D'Evelyn nine days ago, the game wasn't very competitive.

The Rams were up big at half and cruised to a 61-24 win.

While the outcome was the same on Wednesday night at D'Evelyn, this game was significantly closer.

But credit where it's due, Green Mountain is now 11-0 on the year after a 78-53 victory.

The Rams were up just seven at the break as the Jaguars hung around nicely the first 16 minutes of the game, but D'Evelyn ultimately fell to 10-2 on the season.

Next up for Green Mountain is a home game on Friday night against Alameda while the Jaguars will host Littleton the same evening.

