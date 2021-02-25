No. 2 Green Mountain girls basketball stays unbeaten, defeats No. 10 D'Evelyn

DENVER — When the 4A No. 2 Green Mountain girls basketball team faced No. 10 D'Evelyn nine days ago, the game wasn't very competitive.
The Rams were up big at half and cruised to a 61-24 win.
While the outcome was the same on Wednesday night at D'Evelyn, this game was significantly closer.
But credit where it's due, Green Mountain is now 11-0 on the year after a 78-53 victory.
The Rams were up just seven at the break as the Jaguars hung around nicely the first 16 minutes of the game, but D'Evelyn ultimately fell to 10-2 on the season.
Next up for Green Mountain is a home game on Friday night against Alameda while the Jaguars will host Littleton the same evening.
Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
