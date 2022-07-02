Green Mountain girls basketball moves past Lakewood to remain undefeated

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Green Mountain girls basketball team remains perfect.
Coming down the final stretch of the regular season, the Rams are still undefeated -- improving to 16-0 overall with a 69-39 win over Lakewood at home on Monday night.
Green Mountain, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, handled its 5A Jeffco League opponent with ease.
"We're very excited to finally get some competition and truly show how we can play," junior Jayda Maves said. "We're finally working as a team and playing great together."
Monday was the first of four games in five days for the Rams, who also play Cherry Creek, Evergreen and D'Evelyn this week.
Lakewood fell to 10-8 overall on the season.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
