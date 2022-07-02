Green Mountain girls basketball moves past Lakewood to remain undefeated

The Rams improved to a perfect 16-0 on the season with a 69-39 win over the Tigers on Monday night.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Green Mountain girls basketball team remains perfect.

Coming down the final stretch of the regular season, the Rams are still undefeated -- improving to 16-0 overall with a 69-39 win over Lakewood at home on Monday night.

Green Mountain, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, handled its 5A Jeffco League opponent with ease.

"We're very excited to finally get some competition and truly show how we can play," junior Jayda Maves said. "We're finally working as a team and playing great together."

Monday was the first of four games in five days for the Rams, who also play Cherry Creek, Evergreen and D'Evelyn this week.

Lakewood fell to 10-8 overall on the season.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.