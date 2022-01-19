Green Mountain girls hoops wins 4A top-10 battle over D'Evelyn

The Rams defeated the Jaguars 51-34 on Wednesday night to remain undefeated.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two Jeffco League teams clashed Wednesday night in a Class 4A top-10 girls basketball game.

Green Mountain, No. 4 in this week's CHSAA rankings, hosted No. 8 D'Evelyn in a pivotal league matchup. The Rams ultimately came away with a 51-34 win over the Jaguars to remain undefeated on the season (now 10-0 overall).

Green Mountain is also the last undefeated team remaining in Jeffco League play, improving to 5-0 with Wednesday night's win.

D'Evelyn falls to 11-2 overall on the season, suffering its first loss in league play (5-1). The defeat also snaps the Jaguars' eight-game win streak.

