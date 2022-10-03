Highlands Ranch's Taylor Ray celebrating comeback season after battling through rare liver cancer

Ray missed her entire junior season

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo — After their 15 point win to advance to their third straight 5A final four, the Highlands Ranch girls basketball team was celebrating as any team would.

Cheers, hugs, and a photo-op holding their plaque.

In her postgame interview, Taylor Ray broke down in tears.

"It's very overwhelming, I've gone through a lot. It just means so much," she said through tears.

In August of 2020, Taylor was diagnosed with Fibrolamellar Carcinoma, a form of liver cancer that is extremely rare and occurs in young people with no history of liver disease.

"I couldn't even shoot a layup after my [first] surgery because I wasn't allowed to lift milk cartons or anything," she said.

Through several surgeries and tough rounds of chemotherapy, Taylor has grown her strength back to rejoin her team this season.

"She has developed so much this season. Just getting back to where she was...she's really done a lot for us...Taylor is the most loving person I've ever met." Emily Hovasse, her teammate and best friend said.

The Falcons have the chance to be in the state championship game if they are to win tonight.

Watch the video for the full story and be on the lookout for this weekend's Prep Rally!

9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange shares this story from the state basketball championships.

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.