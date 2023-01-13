Holy Family girls basketball stays undefeated with win over Centaurus

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two girls basketball teams entered the gym at Holy Family High School undefeated Friday night, but only one could leave that way.
Holy Family, the top-ranked team in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA rankings, played host to 5A No. 2 Centaurus.
The Tigers used a strong start and never looked back in route to a 54-35 win over the Warriors on their home court to remain undefeated.
With the victory, Holy Family improves to 10-0 overall on the season, while Centaurus suffers its first loss and falls to 10-1.
