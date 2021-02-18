Holy Family girls hoops extends win streak to seven straight

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Holy Family girls basketball team is on a roll.
After suffering a season-opening defeat, the Tigers have since rattled off seven straight wins -- a streak that was extended Wednesday afternoon with a 92-43 victory over Erie at home.
Holy Family, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA poll, jumped out to a quick start against No. 7 Erie and never looked back.
The Tigers built a huge 21-point lead after the opening quarter (28-7), a deficit Erie was unable to recover from.
Holy Family improves to 7-1 overall and will have another top-10 matchup on Friday against No. 4 Windsor (7-0) when it hosts the Wizards at 4:30 p.m.
Erie falls to 5-3 after back-to-back losses and will look to respond against Centaurus (3-3) at home Friday night at 7 p.m.
