Holyoke wins first girls basketball championship in school history

The Dragons knocked off top-seeded Sanford to capture the Class 2A girls basketball state title.

LOVELAND, Colo — The Holyoke Dragons are champions at last.

Holyoke captured its first-ever girls basketball state title in school history on Saturday night in the Class 2A championship game, defeating top-seeded Sanford 39-34 at the Budweiser Events Center.

"It's indescribable. Every single person on our team played a role tonight," Holyoke senior captain Kristin Vieselmeyer said. "We have an amazing community that supports us. This is a dream come true."

Holyoke had only played in a state championship game one other time, back in 2006 against Limon, but wasn't able to bring home a trophy. The script was flipped this time around.

The Dragons went 25-1 overall on the season, which included rattling off a 22-game win streak to bring home the 2A title.

Sanford's season ends wit ha 25-2 overall record as runner-up.

