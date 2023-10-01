Kent Denver edges top-ranked Eagle Ridge Academy in 4A boys basketball thriller

The Sun Devils outlasted the Warriors 76-73 on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — Two of the top-ranked boys basketball teams in Class 4A met for a big Metropolitan League matchup Tuesday night.

Eagle Ridge Academy, which is ranked No. 1 in this week's CHSAA rankings, traveled to No. 4 Kent Denver for a big road test.

Both teams held leads and went back-and-forth, but ultimately it was the Sun Devils who prevailed with a 76-73 victory over the Warriors.

"It was a really close game. I'm glad we pulled it out," freshman Caleb Fay said. "(The win) says we're a good team. We're looking to win state, so we're on track to do that."

Kent Denver improved to 9-2 overall with a 3-0 mark in Metropolitan League play with the win. Eagle Ridge Academy falls to 7-2 overall, 1-1 ML.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n