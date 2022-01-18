Legacy basketball rallies to knock off rival Broomfield

The Lightning edges the Eagles 56-54 on Tuesday night.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — There's nothing like a good rivalry game -- especially those that come down to the final seconds.

Fans who packed the Broomfield High School gym on Tuesday night were treated to a thriller, one that the Legacy boys basketball team won 56-54 over the hosting Eagles.

Legacy was trailing when Jack DeBell got the ball in the corner, where he drained the game-winning 3-pointer just seconds before the final buzzer.

"It was all in slow motion," DeBell said. "It's like it didn't even happen because it was so exciting. The crowd and the energy was amazing."

The win improved the Lightning to 9-4 overall on the season, with a 2-0 mark in 5A Front Range League standings.

Broomfield falls to 7-5 overall with a 1-1 mark in league play.

