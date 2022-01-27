Legacy's Jack Debell wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Debell was surprised with the honor as the first winner in 2022

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Ring Debell!

The 9NEWS Swag Chain has been awarded for the very first time in 2022.

Scotty Gange surprised Legacy high school senior Jack Debell with the award given to the Colorado high school athlete of the week in his PE class.

Debell hit a game-winning corner three-pointer to give the Lightning a huge win over their rivals, Broomfield.

"It was really special, like I don't even know it was an experience I can't even put into words. It's every kid's dream to do it and I experienced it, it's pretty amazing," Debell said to Gange.

Jack then was challenged to drain a corner three while wearing the swag chain, the ultimate test of swag.

Watch the video above to see how it went!

