Limon girls basketball beats Wray for 2A state championship

The Badgers earned their first state title since 2007 with the 63-50 win over the Eagles.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Limon Badgers entered the CHSAA 2A girls state basketball tournament as the No. 10 seed in the bracket.

They exited as champions.

Maybe they found their groove at the right time, maybe they weren't properly seeded, but regardless the Badgers won their first girls basketball state title since 2007 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning.

No. 10 Limon led pretty much the entire way in a 63-50 win over No. 8 Wray. Trista Marx set the pace with 27 points and 10 rebounds and was clearly the best player on the floor for either team.

Jordyn Tacha chipped in 10 points for the Badgers as well. Wray was paced by Taby Jones with 14 points, Kaycee McBride had 13 and Karly Godsey scored 11.

Limon finished the season as state champions with a 16-3 record, while Wray wrapped up its campaign at 12-4. It was the Badgers' 13th girls basketball state title in school history.

