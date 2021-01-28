Longmont wins season opener behind Kurjak's buzzer-beater

Eddie Kurjak's clutch shot won the game for the Trojans in their first game Wednesday.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Opening night in this wild 2021 season was no doubt going to be a low scoring affair.

Longmont and Evergreen combined for a total of 65 points in their first four quarters of the season. But it was the last minute that brought enough excitement to fuel each team for the remainder of the season.

The final possessions included a Keegan Patterson lay-up to put the Longmont Trojans up by one with 40 seconds left, followed by a powerful inside move by Evergreen's Griff Lauritano to regain the lead soon after, then followed by Eddie Kurjak retrieving two rebounds and scoring the most important points of the game.

OPENING NIGHT BUZZER BEATER 🏀‼️@Eddie_Kurjak grabs 2 rebounds and hits the game winner! 🔥



33-32 final Longmont over Evergreen ⏰ #9sports @GoTrojanNation @9Preps pic.twitter.com/rFet5qaRmc — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) January 28, 2021

Longmont improves to 1-0 on the season with their 33-32 victory.

