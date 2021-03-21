Lutheran boys basketball rolls past St. Mary's for 3A state title

The Lions were trailing at halftime, but used a monster second half to run away with a 72-56 victory.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The No. 2 seeded Lutheran boys basketball team never panicked in the 3A championship on Saturday night at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The Lions, facing No. 1 and undefeated St. Mary's, found themselves trailing 27-24 at half.

By the end of the night, that would be a distant memory.

Lutheran's offense exploded in the second half for 48 points and the team cruised to a 72-56 win and a state title.

"We finally came out, we won it. It was just an amazing feeling. We're state champs, baby. We finally did it," Lutheran's Tommy Apodaca told 9NEWS after the game.

Apodaca led all scorers in the game with 22 points. Mamadou Sow added 16, Sam Hoops had 12 and Baye Fall finished with 10.

"It was just the best feeling ever. It was my first time being state champion. And it's big and I love Lutheran. It just means a lot. My teammates and coaches they got me," Fall told 9NEWS postgame.

For St. Mary's it was a bitter end to an otherwise perfect season, as the Lions finished 16-1 on the year.

Lutheran also finished 16-1, but is taking some hardware with them back to Parker as well-earned state champions.

