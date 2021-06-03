Lutheran girls hoops tops Peak to Peak in regular-season finale

The Lions defeated the Pumas 58-25 on Friday night to finish a perfect 10-0 in 3A Metro League play.

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — The Lutheran Lions girls basketball team will be riding high into the postseason.

Lutheran, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA poll, closed out tis regular season with a 58-25 win on the road at Peak to Peak on Friday night.

The Lions boast a 12-1 overall record, including an undefeated 10-0 mark in 3A Metro League play. Lutheran built a 35-10 lead over the Pumas by halftime in the victory.

No. 13 Peak to Peak finishes the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and 7-2 mark in Metro League play, placing third behind Lutheran and league runner-up No. 12 Kent Denver.

Both teams will await their postseason fate when playoff brackets are released this weekend.

