Lutheran girls hoops tops Peak to Peak in regular-season finale

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — The Lutheran Lions girls basketball team will be riding high into the postseason.
Lutheran, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA poll, closed out tis regular season with a 58-25 win on the road at Peak to Peak on Friday night.
The Lions boast a 12-1 overall record, including an undefeated 10-0 mark in 3A Metro League play. Lutheran built a 35-10 lead over the Pumas by halftime in the victory.
No. 13 Peak to Peak finishes the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and 7-2 mark in Metro League play, placing third behind Lutheran and league runner-up No. 12 Kent Denver.
Both teams will await their postseason fate when playoff brackets are released this weekend.
